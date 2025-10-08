Tea Tribe Workers Rally for Scheduled Tribe Status and Economic Rights

In a significant demonstration, thousands of tea tribe workers rallied in Tinsukia, pressing for Scheduled Tribe status and highlighting 'socio-economic concerns.'

The protest, organized by groups like the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) and Adivasi Student Associations, reflects growing discontent over unmet demands.

Leaders criticized the government for not delivering promises made over a decade ago, touching on issues such as low wages, inadequate healthcare, and educational facilities, and rising living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)