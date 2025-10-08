Uttar Pradesh's Eco-Friendly Textile Boom: PM Mitra Park Initiative

In a significant stride towards sustainable industrial development, the Uttar Pradesh government unveiled plans for the PM Mitra Park, set to rise in the districts of Lucknow and Hardoi at a cost of Rs 1,680 crore. This ambitious project promises to create over 1 lakh jobs and attract Rs 10,000 crore in investments.

The PM Mitra Park project is part of a broader initiative under the Centre's PM MITRA scheme, aimed at establishing textile hubs across seven sites in India. With an eco-friendly focus, the park will incorporate energy-efficient constructions, rainwater harvesting, solar power, and advanced waste management systems.

Incorporating environmentally conscious planning, the project will allocate 11% of its area to greenery and fruit plantations, ensuring minimal ecological disruption. The initiative reflects a new model of balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship, aiming to position Uttar Pradesh as a 'Green State' and an industrial leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)