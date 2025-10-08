Left Menu

Mumbai's Underground Marvel: A New Era of Connectivity Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, opening a fully operational 33.5 km underground corridor. This extension enhances Mumbai's infrastructure, promising significant improvements in connectivity and daily commutes. The Navi Mumbai International Airport was also inaugurated, marking a transformative period for the city's transport sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:53 IST
Mumbai's Underground Marvel: A New Era of Connectivity Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, connecting Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, a crucial step in enhancing the city's infrastructure. The fully underground metro line, spanning 33.5 km, will begin operations on Thursday, offering significant improvements in urban transit.

The inauguration took place virtually, with Modi participating from Navi Mumbai, where he also launched the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The opening of the 10.99-km Phase 2B segment of the Aqua Line reflects a significant development in Mumbai's metro network, which aims to revolutionize urban connectivity.

Starting October 9, passenger services will commence along the entire metro corridor, providing a boost to Mumbai's transit system. This project, paired with the new international airport, signifies a transformative period in the city's transport framework, promising enhanced connectivity and convenience for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

 India
2
Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

 Global
4
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025