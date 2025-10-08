Mumbai's Underground Marvel: A New Era of Connectivity Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, connecting Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, a crucial step in enhancing the city's infrastructure. The fully underground metro line, spanning 33.5 km, will begin operations on Thursday, offering significant improvements in urban transit.

The inauguration took place virtually, with Modi participating from Navi Mumbai, where he also launched the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The opening of the 10.99-km Phase 2B segment of the Aqua Line reflects a significant development in Mumbai's metro network, which aims to revolutionize urban connectivity.

Starting October 9, passenger services will commence along the entire metro corridor, providing a boost to Mumbai's transit system. This project, paired with the new international airport, signifies a transformative period in the city's transport framework, promising enhanced connectivity and convenience for its residents.

