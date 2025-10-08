Mumbai's Underground Marvel: A New Era of Connectivity Begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, opening a fully operational 33.5 km underground corridor. This extension enhances Mumbai's infrastructure, promising significant improvements in connectivity and daily commutes. The Navi Mumbai International Airport was also inaugurated, marking a transformative period for the city's transport sector.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, connecting Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, a crucial step in enhancing the city's infrastructure. The fully underground metro line, spanning 33.5 km, will begin operations on Thursday, offering significant improvements in urban transit.
The inauguration took place virtually, with Modi participating from Navi Mumbai, where he also launched the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The opening of the 10.99-km Phase 2B segment of the Aqua Line reflects a significant development in Mumbai's metro network, which aims to revolutionize urban connectivity.
Starting October 9, passenger services will commence along the entire metro corridor, providing a boost to Mumbai's transit system. This project, paired with the new international airport, signifies a transformative period in the city's transport framework, promising enhanced connectivity and convenience for its residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai International Airport: A New Era for India's Aviation
Navi Mumbai Airport: India's New Gateway to Progress
Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
Navi Mumbai International Airport: India's Aviation Marvel Takes Flight
Air India Teams Up with STARLUX Airlines for Enhanced Connectivity