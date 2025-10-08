India's Renaissance: Leading the Way in Global Biodiversity Conservation

In the past decade, India has carved out a significant reputation as a global frontrunner in biodiversity conservation, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Tuesday. His remarks underscore the nation's ability to harmonize economic growth with ecological stewardship.

Addressing the Global Big Cats Photography Competition during Wildlife Week, Yadav revealed India's plans to host the Global Summit on Big Cat Conservation in 2026. The initiative marks the launch of the International Big Cat Alliance, the world's first platform dedicated to protecting seven major cat species.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India boasts noteworthy accomplishments in conservation. Tiger populations have surged by 30% in a decade, and Asiatic lions have expanded their range significantly. These successes exemplify India's strategy of intertwining development with nature conservation.

