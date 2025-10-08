Left Menu

Utility Duct Project: Boosting Shimla's Tourism Appeal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the swift completion of utility ducts from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park. The Rs 145 crore project aims to enhance Shimla’s charm by shifting overhead cables underground, improving tourists' experience and encouraging more visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:37 IST
Utility Duct Project: Boosting Shimla's Tourism Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday emphasized the urgent completion of the utility duct project in Shimla.

Spanning a seven-kilometer stretch from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park, the Rs 145 crore endeavor seeks to relocate overhead cables underground, a move intended to enhance the city's visual appeal and attract more tourists.

The Chief Minister instructed the Public Works Department to wrap up the venture and related developments, including road tarring and streetlight installations, within 15 days. He reiterated the significance of Shimla's charm as a major tourist hub in the state.

TRENDING

1
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India
2
Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Martyrs

Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Marty...

 India
3
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
4
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025