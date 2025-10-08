Utility Duct Project: Boosting Shimla's Tourism Appeal
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the swift completion of utility ducts from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park. The Rs 145 crore project aims to enhance Shimla’s charm by shifting overhead cables underground, improving tourists' experience and encouraging more visitors.
08-10-2025
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday emphasized the urgent completion of the utility duct project in Shimla.
Spanning a seven-kilometer stretch from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park, the Rs 145 crore endeavor seeks to relocate overhead cables underground, a move intended to enhance the city's visual appeal and attract more tourists.
The Chief Minister instructed the Public Works Department to wrap up the venture and related developments, including road tarring and streetlight installations, within 15 days. He reiterated the significance of Shimla's charm as a major tourist hub in the state.
