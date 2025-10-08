Tragic Drowning in Kolkata Canal Claims Young Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Kolkata's Kestopur area on Wednesday when a five-year-old girl drowned in a canal, police confirmed.

The event transpired as Ritu Kanai and another child, Priyanshu Kumar, went to bathe in the Bagjola-Kestopur canal. Priyanshu was rescued by locals and is receiving medical attention, according to police statements.

Despite efforts by the community and a prolonged search operation, Ritu's body was recovered only after an hour, marking a sorrowful day for the residents of the area.