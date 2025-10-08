Tragic Drowning in Kolkata Canal Claims Young Life
A five-year-old girl, Ritu Kanai, drowned in Kolkata's Kestopur canal while bathing with another child. Locals rescued Priyanshu Kumar, aged 12, who is now in hospital. Authorities conducted an hour-long search to recover Ritu's body, highlighting a tragic incident in the area.
A tragic incident unfolded in Kolkata's Kestopur area on Wednesday when a five-year-old girl drowned in a canal, police confirmed.
The event transpired as Ritu Kanai and another child, Priyanshu Kumar, went to bathe in the Bagjola-Kestopur canal. Priyanshu was rescued by locals and is receiving medical attention, according to police statements.
Despite efforts by the community and a prolonged search operation, Ritu's body was recovered only after an hour, marking a sorrowful day for the residents of the area.
