Art of Living Leads Water Conservation Surge in Assam

The Art of Living Social Projects has gained significant recognition in the realm of water conservation and pollution control. The Government of Assam has appointed them as advisors for the sustainable management of urban water bodies.

With Shri Prasana Prabhu joining as an Expert Member of the State-Level Committee, the organization plans to bolster Assam's efforts in regulating and rejuvenating city water resources.

Beyond Assam, Art of Living is making waves across India, implementing initiatives that have conserved over 174 billion liters of water through community-driven projects.

