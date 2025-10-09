Lonely Rogue Planet Cha 1107-7626 Unveils Galactic Mysteries

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have observed a rogue planet, Cha 1107-7626, illustrating an intense phase of growth previously unseen in such celestial bodies. This rogue planet is located about 620 light-years from Earth in the Milky Way's Chamaeleon constellation.

Cha 1107-7626, approximately five to 10 times the mass of Jupiter, was caught in the act of gobbling up surrounding material from a disk of gas and dust, akin to a young star formation process. The rate of material consumption reached an extraordinary six billion tons per second, revealing that star formation processes can occur on a planetary scale.

This discovery challenges existing understanding and blurs the distinction between stars and planets. Researchers noted that these findings may provide valuable insights into the earliest formation periods of rogue planets, illustrating their dynamic and complex nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)