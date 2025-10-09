Lonely Rogue Planet Cha 1107-7626 Unveils Galactic Mysteries
Astronomers have observed a rogue planet, Cha 1107-7626, showcasing dynamic growth akin to young stars. This discovery reveals how free-floating planetary-mass objects form and grow independently. The study blurs the distinction between stars and planets, offering fresh insights into rogue planet formation.
In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have observed a rogue planet, Cha 1107-7626, illustrating an intense phase of growth previously unseen in such celestial bodies. This rogue planet is located about 620 light-years from Earth in the Milky Way's Chamaeleon constellation.
Cha 1107-7626, approximately five to 10 times the mass of Jupiter, was caught in the act of gobbling up surrounding material from a disk of gas and dust, akin to a young star formation process. The rate of material consumption reached an extraordinary six billion tons per second, revealing that star formation processes can occur on a planetary scale.
This discovery challenges existing understanding and blurs the distinction between stars and planets. Researchers noted that these findings may provide valuable insights into the earliest formation periods of rogue planets, illustrating their dynamic and complex nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rogue planet
- Cha 1107-7626
- astronomy
- stars
- formation
- galaxy
- planets
- Milky Way
- discovery
- science
ALSO READ
J.P. Nadda Highlights 25 Years of Healthcare Transformation at FICCI HEAL 2025
Transparency in Crisis: Decades of Delays for Information Appeals in India
Gujarat Declares 2025 as Year of Urban Development: Celebrating Two Decades of Transformation
Driving Retail Transformation: Dmall's AI Solutions Lead the Way
Pope Leo says free access to information is a pillar that upholds edifice of our society.