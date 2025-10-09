Left Menu

KICDC Advances Palakkad Industrial Smart City Development

The Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (KICDC) announced that the development of Palakkad Industrial Smart City, part of the Kochi–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, will occur in a single phase. Initial steps are underway, with coordination meetings scheduled and funding from the central government being received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:57 IST
KICDC Advances Palakkad Industrial Smart City Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (KICDC) announced on Thursday that the Palakkad Industrial Smart City, a key initiative under the Kochi–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, will proceed with its infrastructure development in a single phase, marking a significant milestone in the project.

Early coordination efforts are taking shape, as the first meeting with contracting consortium Dilip Buildcon–PSP Projects and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) is slated for next week. The project works should begin imminently within the next few weeks, assured Industries Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Hanish.

KICDC disclosed that funds are forthcoming from the central government in stages, while land acquired by Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) will be transferred accordingly. The state has already provided 330 acres, with a completion target of 42 months for infrastructure development on the existing land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Bold Rs 875 Crore Debenture Move

Signature Global's Bold Rs 875 Crore Debenture Move

 India
2
Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara

Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Brazil's Trade Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Brazil's Trade Talks

 Global
4
Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025