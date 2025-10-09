KICDC Advances Palakkad Industrial Smart City Development

The Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (KICDC) announced on Thursday that the Palakkad Industrial Smart City, a key initiative under the Kochi–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, will proceed with its infrastructure development in a single phase, marking a significant milestone in the project.

Early coordination efforts are taking shape, as the first meeting with contracting consortium Dilip Buildcon–PSP Projects and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) is slated for next week. The project works should begin imminently within the next few weeks, assured Industries Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Hanish.

KICDC disclosed that funds are forthcoming from the central government in stages, while land acquired by Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) will be transferred accordingly. The state has already provided 330 acres, with a completion target of 42 months for infrastructure development on the existing land.

