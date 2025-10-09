Inferno Engulfs Kannur: 10 Shops Gutted in Fire Incident

A significant fire broke out on Thursday at a shopping complex in Kannur district, resulting in the destruction of several shops, according to fire and rescue officials.

The blaze started around 5:30 pm in a toy shop and quickly spread throughout the three-storey complex in Thaliparamba town. Efficacious evacuation efforts meant no casualties were reported, despite the flames initially gutting approximately 10 shops.

Firefighters, facing shortages of equipment and water in the early stages, suspect a short circuit as the potential cause. Twelve fire tenders are currently engaged in efforts to fully extinguish the fire, with more reinforcements anticipated to combat the spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)