Inferno Engulfs Kannur: 10 Shops Gutted in Fire Incident

A significant fire erupted at a shopping complex in Kannur, devastating numerous shops. Despite rapid evacuation and the arrival of fire tenders, the blaze spread to about 10 outlets. Firefighters are tackling the fire, believed to have started from a short circuit, with ongoing damage control measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant fire broke out on Thursday at a shopping complex in Kannur district, resulting in the destruction of several shops, according to fire and rescue officials.

The blaze started around 5:30 pm in a toy shop and quickly spread throughout the three-storey complex in Thaliparamba town. Efficacious evacuation efforts meant no casualties were reported, despite the flames initially gutting approximately 10 shops.

Firefighters, facing shortages of equipment and water in the early stages, suspect a short circuit as the potential cause. Twelve fire tenders are currently engaged in efforts to fully extinguish the fire, with more reinforcements anticipated to combat the spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

