Tsunami Threat: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines, prompting tsunami warnings across several nearby countries. The quake's epicenter was offshore near Manay town, causing panic and building damage. Tsunami alerts have been issued for the Philippines, Indonesia, and Palau, with potential wave heights affecting coastal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck near the southern Philippines on Friday, according to the country's seismology agency. The offshore quake prompted tsunami warnings in multiple countries, with coastal residents urged to evacuate.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) emphasized potential aftershocks and damage, as the quake occurred near Manay town, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 10 kilometers. In response, residents in central and southern Philippine coastal towns were advised to move to safer ground, anticipating waves exceeding one meter above usual tides.

The event also triggered alerts in Indonesia, particularly for northern Sulawesi and Papua regions, cautioning against wave heights of up to 50 centimeters. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System echoed these concerns, citing the risk of hazardous waves within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. Earlier this month, a 6.9 magnitude quake killed 72 in Cebu, intensifying regional concerns.

