Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the southern Philippines, causing tsunami warnings and urging evacuations. One casualty was reported, and substantial damage to structures occurred. The quake, one of the strongest in recent years, prompted responses from local and international agencies to assess and mitigate the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:20 IST
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale hit offshore in the southern Philippines, prompting tsunami warnings across various regions as local authorities urged coastal residents to seek higher ground. The earthquake struck in the morning hours near Davao Oriental's Manay town, resulting in at least one death confirmed by civil defense officials.

Though the initial tsunami threat has been lifted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, other agencies maintain their alerts after initial reports of infrastructure damage, including homes, buildings, and bridges. The quake, noted as one of the strongest in recent memory, occurred just two weeks following another lethal quake on Cebu island.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced ongoing assessment and preparedness for rescue operations. Meanwhile, local disaster response officials in affected areas like Mati and Banay-Banay are actively monitoring structural damages and ensuring public safety. The committee received reports of significant disruptions, including suspended classes and infrastructural impairments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time, reports AP.

Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time...

 Global
2
European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

 India
4
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025