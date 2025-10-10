Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale hit offshore in the southern Philippines, prompting tsunami warnings across various regions as local authorities urged coastal residents to seek higher ground. The earthquake struck in the morning hours near Davao Oriental's Manay town, resulting in at least one death confirmed by civil defense officials.

Though the initial tsunami threat has been lifted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, other agencies maintain their alerts after initial reports of infrastructure damage, including homes, buildings, and bridges. The quake, noted as one of the strongest in recent memory, occurred just two weeks following another lethal quake on Cebu island.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced ongoing assessment and preparedness for rescue operations. Meanwhile, local disaster response officials in affected areas like Mati and Banay-Banay are actively monitoring structural damages and ensuring public safety. The committee received reports of significant disruptions, including suspended classes and infrastructural impairments.

