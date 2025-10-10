Tsunami Warnings Issued After Powerful Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off the coast of southern Philippines early Friday, according to officials. Tsunami warnings were promptly issued in various neighboring countries, compelling residents in coastal regions to evacuate to higher grounds.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported potential aftershocks, while confirming the quake's epicenter was in the waters near Manay town, Davao Oriental. Although only one fatality was reported by civil defence, officials are still examining damage to homes, roads, and bridges.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially cautioned of hazardous waves within 300 km of the epicenter, a warning that came just weeks after a deadly quake in Cebu claimed 74 lives. Philippine rescue teams stand ready to deploy when conditions permit, per President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's statement. Meanwhile, northern Sulawesi and Papua regions in Indonesia remain on alert for waves of up to 1 meter.