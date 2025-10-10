Left Menu

Latur Schools Transform City with Green Initiative

Latur city's civic body has initiated a tree plantation drive involving students from 350 schools who will plant 1.2 lakh saplings. The initiative, supported by the social forestry and forest departments, aims to make Latur a greener, cleaner city. Municipal Commissioner Mansi Meena distributed the saplings.

In a bold environmental initiative, the civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city has launched a massive tree plantation drive for local schools. This effort, kicked off on Thursday, involves students from 350 schools who will plant a total of 1.2 lakh saplings.

Municipal Commissioner Mansi Meena spearheaded the campaign by distributing saplings to enthusiastic students. The saplings, provided at no cost through collaboration with the social forestry and forest departments, aim to foster a sense of environmental responsibility among young citizens.

Commissioner Meena has urged teachers to take an active role in ensuring the trees' care and survival, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is to transform Latur into a greener and cleaner haven while instilling sustainability values in the city's youth.

