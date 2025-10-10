Left Menu

School Bus Accident in Panna: Driver on the Run

Six children were injured when a school bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. The accident occurred near Ramnagar; the bus was carrying 30 children when the driver lost control. Police rescued the children while the driver fled. A case has been registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:32 IST
In a tragic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, six school children sustained injuries after the mini bus they were traveling in overturned. The incident took place around 9:15 AM near Ramnagar in the Amanganj area, approximately 40 km from the district headquarters.

According to police reports, the bus, carrying 30 students to Jharkua, turned turtle on a culvert when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Mansingh Tekam, the area sub-divisional officer of police, noted that fortunately, quick actions by local police personnel led to the prompt rescue of the trapped children.

While the driver managed to flee the scene, authorities have launched a search operation to locate him. A case has been registered, and the six injured children, aged between seven and 13, are receiving medical care, with their condition reported as stable.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

