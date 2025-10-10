Left Menu

Mumbai Police Housing Initiative: A New Era for Constabulary Accommodation

The Maharashtra government is launching an ambitious housing project for Mumbai Police personnel, establishing a 15-member committee to develop plans to provide accommodations for over 45,000 constables and officers. This initiative addresses the severe shortage of police housing, aiming to improve living conditions and boost morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:49 IST
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step forward in addressing the long-standing accommodation issue faced by Mumbai Police personnel, announcing the formation of a high-level committee to develop and oversee the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project. This initiative seeks to provide housing for over 45,000 constables and officers.

According to the government resolution, the project will involve the construction of residential quarters across 75 plots throughout the city. The committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, includes senior officials from various departments, aiming to design a comprehensive plan to address the current housing crisis for Mumbai Police officers.

Currently, the Mumbai Police, with a workforce of 51,308, struggles with only 19,762 available housing quarters. This lack of accommodation has forced personnel to endure long commutes, affecting their punctuality and morale. The new project promises to alleviate these issues by significantly increasing the housing availability for the police force in India's financial capital.

