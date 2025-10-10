Homes for Hope: Transforming Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a remarkable move to bolster affordable housing, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over keys to 160 flats — allocated to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) — at Deoria Bypass, Gorakhpur.

The inauguration of 50 development projects, worth Rs 118 crore, was also undertaken, marking a significant leap in the Gorakhpur Development Authority's (GDA) mission. The scheme reflects governmental transparency and prioritization of displaced families amid stiff housing demand.

The initiative, hailed as a Diwali gift, is set to impact around 700-800 people directly. As a captivating symbol of good governance, Adityanath emphasized the importance of honest public service in accessing essential resources like housing.

(With inputs from agencies.)