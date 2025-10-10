Himachal Pradesh Seeks Green Bonus for Ecological Services

Himachal Pradesh, celebrated as the 'lungs of North India,' has been spotlighted by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for its critical ecological services to the nation. The state is seeking recognition in the form of a green bonus, highlighting its contributions of clean air, water, and favorable climate conditions.

Lounging its naturally endowed advantages, the Chief Minister lamented the lack of compensation for the state's opportunity cost. He announced plans for a detailed technical and scientific evaluation of these services, potentially securing an annual financial benefit of Rs 90,000 crore if their value is validated.

Sukhu emphasized that the state government has persistently presented its case to the central authorities and the 16th Finance Commission, reinforcing the pivotal role Himachal Pradesh plays in sustaining environmental and ecological equilibrium across India.

