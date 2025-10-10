Dwarka Housing Crisis: RWA Demands Urgent Structural Audit Post-Basement Blast

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) - In a bid to ensure safety and accountability, the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Triveni Heights in Dwarka has called for an immediate independent structural audit following a recent basement blast in the building. The association highlighted longstanding structural concerns repeatedly ignored by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

BG Mishra, the RWA President, criticized the DDA for only conducting superficial repairs despite numerous complaints. The association requested a structural audit over 48 hours ago, yet no decision has been made. These unresolved issues, including staircase and support pillar cracks, pose significant distress to the 348 families living in the society.

Additionally, historical imagery suggests a former water body on the site, possibly leading to hydro-geological issues. The RWA demands a comprehensive third-party audit within three weeks, extended maintenance liability from 10 to 30 years, and a 30-year structural safety guarantee to resolve this crisis.