Left Menu

Urgency to Vacate: Signature View Apartments' Demolition and Reconstruction Plan

The Resident Welfare Association of Signature View Apartments is urging the last 91 families to vacate their flats to facilitate the complex's demolition and reconstruction. While most residents have left, some express concerns over the floor area ratio (FAR) and future flat allocation. Structural issues prompted this redevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:59 IST
Urgency to Vacate: Signature View Apartments' Demolition and Reconstruction Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Resident Welfare Association of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar has issued an appeal to the remaining 91 families to vacate their homes to expedite the complex's demolition and reconstruction. According to RWA President Amrendra Kumar Rakesh, most residents have already vacated, with efforts to clear out the remaining families underway.

Despite this call, some residents remain reluctant to leave due to concerns surrounding the floor area ratio (FAR) clearance process and how it might impact the size and layout of their new homes after reconstruction. The RWA, however, reassures that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will add 168 additional flats under the revised FAR plan.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea against a Delhi High Court order permitting the DDA to proceed with demolition. The court has directed minimal inconvenience for residents, granting them until October 12 to vacate, beyond which they stay at their own risk. This development comes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi deemed the structures unsafe, necessitating reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Palestinian Recognition Creates Unintended Legal Limbo

Norway's Palestinian Recognition Creates Unintended Legal Limbo

 Global
2
Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's Death

Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's...

 India
3
Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification

Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification

 Global
4
White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize

White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025