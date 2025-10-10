Urgency to Vacate: Signature View Apartments' Demolition and Reconstruction Plan

The Resident Welfare Association of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar has issued an appeal to the remaining 91 families to vacate their homes to expedite the complex's demolition and reconstruction. According to RWA President Amrendra Kumar Rakesh, most residents have already vacated, with efforts to clear out the remaining families underway.

Despite this call, some residents remain reluctant to leave due to concerns surrounding the floor area ratio (FAR) clearance process and how it might impact the size and layout of their new homes after reconstruction. The RWA, however, reassures that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will add 168 additional flats under the revised FAR plan.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea against a Delhi High Court order permitting the DDA to proceed with demolition. The court has directed minimal inconvenience for residents, granting them until October 12 to vacate, beyond which they stay at their own risk. This development comes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi deemed the structures unsafe, necessitating reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)