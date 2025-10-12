Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

This festive season, hospitality and travel providers report soaring demand as the Diwali weekend approaches. High occupancy rates in urban and leisure destinations, coupled with near-full intercity bus services, underscore a robust market trend.

GST reforms have simplified travel for mid-market customers, boosting interest in unexplored areas. HAI President K B Kachru notes a significant increase in hotel bookings as travelers flock to celebrate with family and enjoy leisurely retreat.

Industry insiders reveal a shift toward experiential travel, focusing on heritage and culture. Ebix Travels' Vikram Dhawan highlights the surge in tier II and III corridors, emphasizing early bookings to maximize the holiday experience. International destinations also see increased traction among Indian tourists this year.