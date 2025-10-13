Bridging Bottlenecks: PWD's Plan to Ease Kashmere Gate Traffic Snarls

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning significant infrastructure enhancements to address persistent traffic congestion around the Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal. The proposal includes constructing a flyover or underpass near the terminal's exit to alleviate the notorious bottleneck plaguing the area, an unnamed senior official revealed on Monday.

Currently, the road fronting the terminal suffers from perpetual gridlock, exacerbated by dense bus traffic, throngs of pedestrians, and its proximity to bustling commercial zones. Despite prior interventions, officials report that sustained congestion continues to inconvenience commuters throughout the day.

A senior source indicated that plans are underway to establish a flyover commencing 100 meters from the bus exit, extending over the Yudhister Setu flyover, or alternatively, an underpass terminating near the Metcalfe House red light. The approach aims to redirect traffics that do not require ISBT access, contingent upon an imminent feasibility study overseen by the PWD.

(With inputs from agencies.)