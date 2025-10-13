Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Train Fatally Strikes Tiger in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a 14-year-old tiger, known as T-40, was fatally hit by a passenger train at the Sindewahi-Alewahi railway crossing. The incident occurred late on Sunday night, leading to the tiger's carcass being cremated post an official postmortem following NTCA guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district as a train fatally struck a tiger, aged around 14, while it crossed the tracks.

The incident, confirmed by forest officials on Monday, took place near the Sindewahi-Alewahi railway crossing during the late hours of Sunday night.

Following the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the big cat's carcass was cremated after a postmortem examination, as the Gondia-Ballarshah passenger train that claimed the tiger's life continued its journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

