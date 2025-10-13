Tragic Encounter: Train Fatally Strikes Tiger in Maharashtra

A tragic accident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district as a train fatally struck a tiger, aged around 14, while it crossed the tracks.

The incident, confirmed by forest officials on Monday, took place near the Sindewahi-Alewahi railway crossing during the late hours of Sunday night.

Following the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the big cat's carcass was cremated after a postmortem examination, as the Gondia-Ballarshah passenger train that claimed the tiger's life continued its journey.

