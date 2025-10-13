Gas Leak Explosion Injures Family of Five in North Delhi

A family of five was injured in North Delhi's Kishan Ganj area on Monday morning after a cooking gas cylinder exploded, leading to the collapse of three walls in their home. Authorities identified the injured as Hazrat (40), his wife Rukshar (38), and their children, Hussan (7), Chhote (5), and Afiya (6).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia stated that the incident, which took place near the Pratap Singh Metro Station, was reported around 9:22 am. Both police and fire department teams responded swiftly to the scene. Although the fire was quickly contained, the explosion's impact resulted in significant damage to the structure.

Five people sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. The children remain under observation but are in stable condition, while the adults were referred to RML Hospital for further care. Investigations suggest a gas leak from the cylinder was responsible for the explosion, and officials continue to assess the damage and investigate the incident further.