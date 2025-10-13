UP RERA Greenlights Six Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 176.28 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) announced the approval of six real estate projects totaling Rs 176.28 crore in six cities. The decision was made during the Authority's 186th meeting, led by Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

These projects are located in Ayodhya, Noida, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, signaling a push towards diversifying real estate development in emerging urban centers beyond major metropolitan areas.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy emphasized UP RERA's commitment to transparency and structured growth in the real estate sector. The project approvals show increasing trust in the regulated real estate environment of Uttar Pradesh, aiming to enhance residential and commercial growth across the state.