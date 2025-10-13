UP RERA Greenlights Six Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 176.28 Crore
The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has approved six new projects worth Rs 176.28 crore in six cities, expanding residential and commercial development. This decision, announced by Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy, reflects growing trust and structured growth in the state's real estate sector, following recent project approvals.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) announced the approval of six real estate projects totaling Rs 176.28 crore in six cities. The decision was made during the Authority's 186th meeting, led by Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.
These projects are located in Ayodhya, Noida, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, signaling a push towards diversifying real estate development in emerging urban centers beyond major metropolitan areas.
Sanjay Bhoosreddy emphasized UP RERA's commitment to transparency and structured growth in the real estate sector. The project approvals show increasing trust in the regulated real estate environment of Uttar Pradesh, aiming to enhance residential and commercial growth across the state.
ALSO READ
Hyundai's U.S. Investments Spark Controversy Amid South Korea-U.S. Trade Talks
JPMorgan's Bold $10 Billion Investment Drive to Secure U.S. Economic Future
Navigating Inflation: The Tide Turning Against Fixed Income Investments
Algeria Taps Saudi Investment in $5.4 Billion Energy Deal
IFAD Vice President Urges Global Investment in Community-Driven Innovation