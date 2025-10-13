Left Menu

UP RERA Greenlights Six Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 176.28 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has approved six new projects worth Rs 176.28 crore in six cities, expanding residential and commercial development. This decision, announced by Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy, reflects growing trust and structured growth in the state's real estate sector, following recent project approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:37 IST
UP RERA Greenlights Six Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 176.28 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) announced the approval of six real estate projects totaling Rs 176.28 crore in six cities. The decision was made during the Authority's 186th meeting, led by Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

These projects are located in Ayodhya, Noida, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, signaling a push towards diversifying real estate development in emerging urban centers beyond major metropolitan areas.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy emphasized UP RERA's commitment to transparency and structured growth in the real estate sector. The project approvals show increasing trust in the regulated real estate environment of Uttar Pradesh, aiming to enhance residential and commercial growth across the state.

TRENDING

1
Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

 India
3
Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

 India
4
Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025