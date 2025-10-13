Bandyopadhyay's Legacy in Science and Education Remembered

Renowned scientist and educator Tara Sankar Bandyopadhyay passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Kolkata, according to health department officials. The 78-year-old is survived by his wife and three sons.

Bandyopadhyay's death followed a long battle with illness. He was a pivotal figure in promoting science across Eastern India, an official remarked.

His illustrious career included roles as the Principal Scientific Officer with West Bengal's Department of Science and Technology and as Director at the Institute of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management. He also contributed as a researcher and authored a book on economical nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)