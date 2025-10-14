Devastation in Alaska: Typhoon Halong's Aftermath Leaves Communities in Ruins

Authorities in western Alaska face a daunting recovery task after Typhoon Halong's remnants unleashed hurricane-force winds and catastrophic storm surges, rescuing over 50 people but leaving three still missing. Kipnuk and Kwigillingok villages endure extensive damage, with survival essentials compromised.

Winter looms as communities rally for aid, with housing and food supplies severely affected. Alaska's senators emphasize climate resilience funding, urging the federal government to act on erosion and infrastructure mitigation.

Meanwhile, California readies for mudslides in wildfire zones amidst an impending storm, with flood warnings issued. Emergency crews mobilize, highlighting the ongoing battle against extreme weather impacts across the US.

