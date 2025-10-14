Left Menu

Devastation in Alaska: Typhoon Halong's Aftermath Leaves Communities in Ruins

In western Alaska, over 50 people were rescued after Typhoon Halong's remnants brought hurricane-force winds and devastating storm surges. Three individuals remain missing, and communities face a long recovery amid widespread damage. Efforts focus on climate resilience and infrastructure improvements as residents grapple with power outages and damage to essential supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juneau | Updated: 14-10-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 06:39 IST
Devastation in Alaska: Typhoon Halong's Aftermath Leaves Communities in Ruins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities in western Alaska face a daunting recovery task after Typhoon Halong's remnants unleashed hurricane-force winds and catastrophic storm surges, rescuing over 50 people but leaving three still missing. Kipnuk and Kwigillingok villages endure extensive damage, with survival essentials compromised.

Winter looms as communities rally for aid, with housing and food supplies severely affected. Alaska's senators emphasize climate resilience funding, urging the federal government to act on erosion and infrastructure mitigation.

Meanwhile, California readies for mudslides in wildfire zones amidst an impending storm, with flood warnings issued. Emergency crews mobilize, highlighting the ongoing battle against extreme weather impacts across the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
2
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
3
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
4
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025