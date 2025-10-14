Left Menu

Starship Soars: SpaceX's Test Flight Marks Major Milestone

SpaceX launched a test flight of its Starship rocket, successfully releasing mock satellites and making it halfway around the world. SpaceX aims for Starship to eventually send humans to Mars, while NASA plans to use it for lunar missions. Modifications to launch sites are underway to accommodate future flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Starkenberg | Updated: 14-10-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 07:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX successfully executed another test flight of its mammoth Starship rocket, which launched from Texas on Monday evening. The rocket, identified as the largest and most powerful ever created, released mock satellites before reaching the Indian Ocean.

Starship is central to both SpaceX's vision of Mars exploration and NASA's lunar ambitions. This flight marks the spacecraft's 11th trial, as NASA eyes its potential to land astronauts on the moon before the decade's conclusion. As opposed to previous attempts, this mission included more intricate maneuvers.

Despite its success, no parts of the Starship were recovered. Founder Elon Musk stepped outside Launch Control to witness the event, marking a personal first. NASA's acting administrator, Sean Duffy, hailed the progress as pivotal for America's lunar goals. SpaceX is also modifying Cape Canaveral to accommodate future Starship launches alongside smaller Falcon rockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

