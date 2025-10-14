Curbing Mumbai's Construction Dust: The AQBot PM Revolution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is intensifying its efforts to combat construction dust pollution in Mumbai. As part of this initiative, the BMC has mandated the installation of sensor-based air quality monitors and real-time LED displays at all construction sites citywide. Oizom's AQBot PM, a BMC-approved technology, is assisting contractors in meeting these new requirements.

Designed for the challenging conditions of construction sites in India, AQBot PM monitors PM2.5 and PM10 levels in real-time, integrates with BMC's Command and Control Center, and issues proactive alerts through its built-in relay outputs. This automation allows sites to adhere to safety limits without manual intervention, offering contractors a reliable tool for compliance and transparency.

With a proven track record of deployment at over 300 sites and trusted by more than 100 construction groups, AQBot PM is a leading choice for those looking to integrate smart, compliance-ready environmental monitoring solutions. As adoption grows, AQBot PM promises enhanced safety and compliance across Mumbai's construction sector.