Bhupender Yadav Calls for Action-Oriented Global Cooperation at Pre-CoP30 GST Dialogue

Addressing the Global Stock Take (GST) breakout session during the Pre-CoP30 meetings in Brasilia, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, underscored the importance of transforming the outcomes of the GST into concrete, inclusive, and equitable climate action. He commended the successful conclusion of the first Global Stock Take under the Paris Agreement, noting that it validated the world’s collective commitment to advancing climate goals through cooperation, transparency, and science-based decision-making.

The GST: A Milestone in Global Climate Governance

The Global Stock Take (GST) is a comprehensive, five-year process established under the Paris Agreement (Article 14) to evaluate global progress toward limiting global warming to 1.5°C and enhancing climate resilience. The first GST, concluded in 2023, marked a significant step in assessing the cumulative efforts of all nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate impacts, and mobilize climate finance.

Shri Yadav emphasized that the GST serves as the driving force of the Paris Agreement, performing three vital roles —

Evaluating collective progress toward long-term goals; Identifying remaining gaps in ambition and implementation; and Guiding enhanced climate actions both nationally and internationally.

He noted that the GST is not merely an analytical exercise but a political catalyst designed to build momentum, enhance ambition, and inspire greater cooperation among Parties to the Agreement.

“From Dialogue to Delivery”: India’s Call for Action

In his intervention, the Minister called for the GST process to evolve from a platform of discussion to one of decisive implementation. “The time for continuous reviews without action has passed,” Shri Yadav asserted. “Dialogue is important, but action is imperative.”

He urged developed countries to honour their commitments on climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building, especially for developing nations that continue to face disproportionate climate vulnerabilities. Highlighting the critical financing gap, he stated that without adequate and predictable resources, developing countries cannot achieve meaningful progress in adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Shri Yadav reaffirmed India’s long-standing stance that equity and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR-RC) must remain central to all global climate deliberations. “Developing nations cannot be expected to act without the means to act,” he said, reinforcing the need for a fair and just transition that supports growth while achieving emission reductions.

Science and Rigor in Future GSTs

Looking ahead, the Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring scientific integrity and balanced representation in future GST cycles. He cautioned against the hasty inclusion of scientific assessments without broad-based global consultations, stating that “science must follow rigor, accuracy, and robustness, with due consideration from all relevant sources.”

This, he explained, would ensure that scientific findings reflect diverse geographical realities and developmental contexts, rather than being dominated by select regional perspectives. Such inclusivity, he added, is vital to maintaining the credibility and acceptance of the GST process across all nations.

India’s Leadership in Climate Diplomacy

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a key voice in global climate diplomacy, advocating for balanced climate action that aligns environmental priorities with developmental needs. India’s initiatives—such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)—demonstrate its commitment to both domestic and global sustainability.

India has also taken bold steps toward renewable energy expansion, achieving over 180 GW of installed renewable capacity and setting an ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030. Shri Yadav noted that such achievements exemplify India’s proactive approach to climate responsibility while ensuring energy security and economic growth.

Strengthening the Road to CoP30

As nations prepare for CoP30 in Belém, Brazil, in 2025, the outcomes of the first GST will serve as a foundation for enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate cooperation frameworks. Shri Yadav expressed hope that the upcoming conference will translate the lessons of the GST into real-world progress, ensuring that climate ambition is matched by tangible action.

Concluding his address, the Minister reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive climate future, calling upon all nations to move from rhetoric to responsibility. “Our shared planet demands shared effort,” he said. “Let the spirit of the Global Stock Take guide us—not just in assessment, but in achievement.”