Tragic Drowning: Siblings Lost in Waterlogged Field

A four-year-old girl and her younger brother tragically drowned after accidentally slipping into a flooded paddy field in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. Recent flooding left several fields submerged, creating hazardous conditions that claimed their lives. Efforts to rescue were futile; police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rampur Sarane village, Uttar Pradesh, a four-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother slipped into a flooded paddy field and drowned. The area, still submerged under five feet of water due to recent floods, proved perilous for the young siblings.

Circle Officer Krishna Murari Sharma said the children, Khushbu and Shivanshu, were walking home from the village Anganwadi centre when they lost their balance on the field's embankment and fell into the water. The muddy conditions trapped them, leading to their untimely deaths.

The Alinagar police, upon receiving the report, recovered the bodies and have sent them for post-mortem examinations. The community mourns the loss as authorities continue to assess the flooding's impact on local safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

