Tragic Drowning: Siblings Lost in Waterlogged Field

In a tragic incident in Rampur Sarane village, Uttar Pradesh, a four-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother slipped into a flooded paddy field and drowned. The area, still submerged under five feet of water due to recent floods, proved perilous for the young siblings.

Circle Officer Krishna Murari Sharma said the children, Khushbu and Shivanshu, were walking home from the village Anganwadi centre when they lost their balance on the field's embankment and fell into the water. The muddy conditions trapped them, leading to their untimely deaths.

The Alinagar police, upon receiving the report, recovered the bodies and have sent them for post-mortem examinations. The community mourns the loss as authorities continue to assess the flooding's impact on local safety.

