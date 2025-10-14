Tragic Drowning: Siblings Lost in Waterlogged Field
A four-year-old girl and her younger brother tragically drowned after accidentally slipping into a flooded paddy field in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. Recent flooding left several fields submerged, creating hazardous conditions that claimed their lives. Efforts to rescue were futile; police are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Rampur Sarane village, Uttar Pradesh, a four-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother slipped into a flooded paddy field and drowned. The area, still submerged under five feet of water due to recent floods, proved perilous for the young siblings.
Circle Officer Krishna Murari Sharma said the children, Khushbu and Shivanshu, were walking home from the village Anganwadi centre when they lost their balance on the field's embankment and fell into the water. The muddy conditions trapped them, leading to their untimely deaths.
The Alinagar police, upon receiving the report, recovered the bodies and have sent them for post-mortem examinations. The community mourns the loss as authorities continue to assess the flooding's impact on local safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drowning
- children
- Uttar Pradesh
- Chandauli
- flooding
- police
- rescue
- tragedy
- flooded fields
- Anganwadi
ALSO READ
Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence
Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks
Guntur Police Successfully Recovers 250 Stolen Phones Worth ₹50 lakh
Om Prakash Singh: Transition of Power Amidst Controversy in Haryana Police
Cyber Crime Crackdown: Delhi Police Nab Extorter in Social Media Scam