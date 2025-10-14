Left Menu

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Infrastructure Critique Sparks Government Response

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's comments on Bengaluru's roads and garbage have reignited the debate over the city's infrastructure. The Karnataka government acknowledged the issues, attributing them to rapid growth and weather conditions, and stressed the need for collective action in resolving them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:23 IST
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has amplified the ongoing conversation surrounding Bengaluru's infrastructure woes. By sharing an overseas visitor's criticism about the city's roads and garbage on social media, Shaw prompted an official response from the Karnataka government.

State ministers, including IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, acknowledged the challenges but defended their efforts, citing unprecedented weather and rapid urban growth. Kharge emphasized the government's openness to constructive criticism and ongoing commitment to address these issues.

The state has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to address potholes, while Industry Minister M B Patil suggested utilizing CSR funds for developmental works, stressing the collective responsibility needed for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

