Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Infrastructure Critique Sparks Government Response
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's comments on Bengaluru's roads and garbage have reignited the debate over the city's infrastructure. The Karnataka government acknowledged the issues, attributing them to rapid growth and weather conditions, and stressed the need for collective action in resolving them.
- Country:
- India
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has amplified the ongoing conversation surrounding Bengaluru's infrastructure woes. By sharing an overseas visitor's criticism about the city's roads and garbage on social media, Shaw prompted an official response from the Karnataka government.
State ministers, including IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, acknowledged the challenges but defended their efforts, citing unprecedented weather and rapid urban growth. Kharge emphasized the government's openness to constructive criticism and ongoing commitment to address these issues.
The state has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to address potholes, while Industry Minister M B Patil suggested utilizing CSR funds for developmental works, stressing the collective responsibility needed for improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Twice on Katra Roads: Pilgrims and Businessmen Perish in Accidents
Transforming Delhi: The 'Government on Wheels' Initiative Revamps Roads
BJP MLA's Plough Protest Sheds Light on Hazaribagh's Poor Roads
Paving the Future: Roads from Waste
Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit