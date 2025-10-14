Protest in Beed: Stone-Pelting, Injuries, and Dramatic Standoffs
In Beed district's Kaij tehsil, a protest led by Rajarshi Rathod for a farm pond resulted in stone-pelting, damaging five MSRTC buses and injuring six people. The demonstration escalated to dramatic attempts at self-harm, including a youth leader consuming poison. Police intervened to manage the tension and provide medical aid.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) witnessed a tense day as five of its buses were damaged and six individuals injured in Beed district's Kaij tehsil. Protesters, advocating for a farm pond, resorted to stone-pelting on the protest's 12th day, according to police reports.
Led by Rajarshi Rathod in Kordewadi, the demonstration attracted local residents who blocked a key road in Kaij. Speeches from former district chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Ratnakar Shinde and farmer leader Kuldeep Karpe marked the event, yet tensions flared as some agitators attacked public transport vehicles.
The situation further escalated when protesters threatened self-immolation and a youth leader ingested poison. The police's prompt action prevented further mishaps, and the youth leader was hospitalized, receiving immediate first aid before being referred for advanced treatment.
