India Develops First Indigenous Antibiotic ‘Nafithromycin’, Marks Breakthrough in Gene Therapy

In a landmark achievement for India’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced the development of the country’s first indigenously discovered antibiotic — Nafithromycin. The antibiotic, effective against resistant respiratory infections, represents a historic leap in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in medical innovation.

Developed through a collaboration between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the Government of India and the renowned Wockhardt pharmaceutical company, Nafithromycin is the first antibiotic molecule entirely conceptualized, developed, and clinically validated in India. It has shown remarkable effectiveness against severe respiratory infections, particularly among cancer patients and individuals with poorly controlled diabetes, who are most vulnerable to antibiotic resistance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted this development as a symbol of India’s growing biopharmaceutical strength, adding that it marks “the dawn of a new era of indigenous drug discovery and translational medical research.”

A Success Story of Public–Private Collaboration

The Minister emphasized that the success of Nafithromycin exemplifies the power of industry–academia partnerships in accelerating India’s biomedical innovation ecosystem. “This achievement proves that when government research institutions and private industry work hand-in-hand, India can create global-class medical breakthroughs,” Dr. Singh said.

He urged the creation of a self-sustaining innovation ecosystem, reducing dependency on government funding and encouraging private sector investment, venture capital, and philanthropic participation in scientific research.

India’s pharmaceutical sector, already known as the “Pharmacy of the World,” is now moving toward becoming a creator of new molecules — shifting from generic production to cutting-edge biomedical innovation. The discovery of Nafithromycin, Dr. Singh noted, is a testament to India’s evolving scientific maturity.

Breakthrough in Gene Therapy for Hemophilia

Highlighting another major achievement, Dr. Singh announced that India has achieved a historic breakthrough in gene therapy with the first successful indigenous clinical trial for Hemophilia treatment. Conducted with the support of the Department of Biotechnology and executed at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, this trial marks a milestone in India’s journey toward advanced genomic medicine.

The clinical results revealed a 60–70% correction rate with zero bleeding episodes, demonstrating both efficacy and safety. The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals — reinforcing India’s growing stature in global biomedical research.

“This is a proud moment for Indian science,” said Dr. Singh. “Our gene therapy capabilities are now among the best in the world, driven by indigenous research and clinical excellence.”

Expanding India’s Genomic Ambition

Dr. Jitendra Singh also revealed that India has successfully sequenced over 10,000 human genomes as part of its national genomic mission and aims to scale this effort to one million genomes in the coming years.

This large-scale genomic mapping will enable India to build personalized medicine frameworks, identify rare genetic diseases, and design targeted therapies — thereby transforming healthcare accessibility and precision medicine for millions.

He emphasized that such advancements will position India as a global hub for genomics, biotechnology, and medical data science, fostering innovations that align with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 — a fully developed, technologically advanced India.

ANRF: A New Model for Research and Innovation

The Minister also spoke about the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) — a transformative initiative by the Government of India designed to reshape the country’s R&D ecosystem.

With a total outlay of ₹50,000 crore over five years, the ANRF will channel ₹36,000 crore from non-government sources, encouraging private sector participation in scientific research. This represents a paradigm shift in India’s innovation model, aligning it with global standards where universities, industries, and philanthropy work together to drive long-term research sustainability.

“The ANRF is not just a funding mechanism—it is a new philosophy of discovery and collaboration,” Dr. Singh remarked, highlighting its role in fostering interdisciplinary research and promoting frontier technologies.

AI in Healthcare: Transforming India’s Medical Landscape

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day Medical Workshop on ‘Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Multi-Omics Data Integration and Analysis’, Dr. Jitendra Singh described AI as one of the most transformative tools of the modern era.

He cited several AI-driven initiatives already revolutionizing healthcare delivery in India:

AI-based hybrid mobile clinics are providing diagnostic and treatment services in rural and remote regions , improving healthcare accessibility.

The AI-powered grievance redressal system developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has achieved a 97–98% weekly disposal rate, ensuring efficient and transparent public service delivery.

Dr. Singh emphasized that the integration of AI with biotechnology, genomics, and healthcare analytics can lead to a new wave of breakthroughs in disease prediction, treatment personalization, and public health policy.

India’s New Era of Scientific Self-Reliance

The Minister lauded institutions like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for pioneering multidisciplinary approaches that combine AI, biotechnology, and genomics to deliver advanced healthcare solutions. He called for stronger collaboration among government departments, private hospitals, and research organizations to transform India into a global innovation leader.

“India is entering a new era of self-reliance in biotechnology, AI, and genomic medicine. The convergence of innovation, collaboration, and compassion will define our journey toward a developed and self-sustaining nation,” he said.

The workshop was attended by several distinguished figures, including Dr. Shiv Kumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of ANRF, Dr. N.K. Ganguly, Dr. D.S. Rana, and Dr. Ajay Swaroop, who commended the government’s vision for promoting an integrated scientific ecosystem.

Towards Viksit Bharat @2047: Innovation at the Core

India’s discovery of Nafithromycin and its success in gene therapy for Hemophilia signal a turning point in the country’s biomedical evolution. These achievements, coupled with ambitious research models like ANRF and the integration of AI in healthcare, highlight India’s readiness to lead the next global wave of medical innovation.

As Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded, “India’s path to Viksit Bharat will be defined by science-led growth, powered by homegrown innovation, global collaboration, and an unwavering spirit of self-reliance.”