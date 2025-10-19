Priyanka Gandhi lauds Wayanad-based Hume Centre for ecological research

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday appreciated the work being done by the Kalpetta-based Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology.

In a post on X, Priyanka shared details of her recent interaction with the centre's scientists during her visit to the hill district.

"I was very impressed by the work the young people at @HumeEcology are doing under the leadership of the centre's Director @ck_vishnudas and Social Scientist Suma Das. Collecting data through tribal people, villagers, and farmers has made their ability to predict landslides and weather phenomena much sharper and more accurate," she wrote.

She said the Hume Centre is doing "incredible work" in understanding the effects of climate change, disaster management, and promoting scientific temper among the youth of Wayanad. "It was truly a pleasure to learn so much from them. They made us all proud, and I hope that many of their learnings can be shared with the rest of the world," she added.

The Hume Centre, in its X handle, stated that it undertakes scientific studies on biodiversity and ecosystems and advocates conservation through community participation.

According to information available online, the center, which was started in 2005 by a group of researchers and conservationists, focuses on research related to climate change, ecosystems and wildlife, school science programmes, and food systems.

The group is also involved in micro-level weather forecasting by collecting rainfall data and issuing alerts to the public in Wayanad.

