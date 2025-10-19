Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:02 IST
Parts of South Bengal districts may experience light rain in next 24 hours: Met
Parts of coastal south Bengal may experience light rain over the next 24 hours, but the overall weather is expected to remain largely dry and will not affect Kali Puja and Diwali festivities, the Alipore Meteorological Office said on Sunday.

There could be light rain or thundershowers at one or two places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur from Sunday noon till Monday morning, the weather office said.

''However, from October 20 noon, there will be dry weather and no threat to Kali Puja and Diwali festivities,'' a weather official said.

A yellow alert ('be aware') has been issued for parts of the four districts, though no heavy rainfall is predicted.

The possibility of rains in north Bengal districts is nil, the official said.

