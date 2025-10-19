TN CM directs officials to shift residents from vulnerable areas as rains continue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed the officials concerned on Sunday to move residents living in the coastal and low-lying areas to safer places in view of rains.

The CM was reviewing, via video conference with District Collectors, the damage caused by heavy rain and the preparatory measures undertaken to face the Northeast Monsoon at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai. In an official release, it is stated that Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts received an average of 12 mm of rainfall due to the widespread rain in Tamil Nadu on October 16, 17, and 18. CM Stalin reviewed the damage caused by the heavy rain, especially in Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts, and the preparatory measures undertaken to face the Northeast Monsoon, it said.

He said camps should be kept ready for the affected people to stay and that all necessary facilities including food, drinking water, and medical facilities, be arranged for the people in the camps.

CM Stalin also instructed that procurement activities proceed without interruption so that the farming community in Thiruvarur district is not affected. He also advised expediting measures to swiftly transport the paddy bags received at Direct Paddy Procurement Centers to the godowns.

During the review, Chief Secretary Na Muruganandam highlighted the rescue and relief measures being undertaken in the districts and the details of the damage.

