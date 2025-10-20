Blazing Inferno Engulfs Factories in Narela
A fire erupted in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, razing through two factories. Sixteen fire tenders were dispatched to manage the blaze, which was controlled after nearly three hours. The cooling operations are currently ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Two factories in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area were engulfed by flames on Monday afternoon.
Responding to a distress call from a shoe factory at 4.25 pm, firefighting teams quickly arrived, dispatching 16 tenders.
After battling the fire, authorities managed to bring it under control by 7.15 pm. Cooling operations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- fire
- Narela
- factory
- blaze
- emergency
- firefighters
- industrial
- incident
- response
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Ignite in Nedumangad: Ambulance Set Ablaze Amid Clashes
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Political Blame and Emergency Measures Unfold
UP: Massive blaze at firecracker market in Fatehpur guts 65 shops, crackers worth crores destroyed
Residents blame poor upkeep, lack of fire preparedness for blaze at MP housing complex in Delhi
UN Expert Declares Climate Crisis a Human Rights Emergency