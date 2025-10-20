Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Factories in Narela

A fire erupted in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, razing through two factories. Sixteen fire tenders were dispatched to manage the blaze, which was controlled after nearly three hours. The cooling operations are currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two factories in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area were engulfed by flames on Monday afternoon.

Responding to a distress call from a shoe factory at 4.25 pm, firefighting teams quickly arrived, dispatching 16 tenders.

After battling the fire, authorities managed to bring it under control by 7.15 pm. Cooling operations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

