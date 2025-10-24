Delhi's Air Quality Shifts: Improving Yet Alarming Levels Revealed
Delhi's air quality slightly improved but remained in the poor category on Friday morning, with an AQI of 290. Anand Vihar recorded the highest levels in the severe category with an AQI of 403. Fifteen monitoring stations were classified as very poor.
Delhi's residents are breathing a sigh of slight relief as the air quality in the capital improved marginally on Friday, transitioning from the 'very poor' to the 'poor' category. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 290, falling under the 'poor' classification.
Despite the overall improvement, Anand Vihar continued to suffer with an AQI reading of 403, marking it as the city's most polluted location that morning. This station was categorized as 'severe' according to data from the Sameer app by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
In total, fifteen monitoring stations reported an AQI over 300, classifying them as 'very poor'. The India Meteorological Department noted that Delhi's minimum temperature was 17°C, slightly below normal, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 32°C and clear skies predicted later in the day.
