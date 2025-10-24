Delhi's Air Quality Shifts: Improving Yet Alarming Levels Revealed

Delhi's residents are breathing a sigh of slight relief as the air quality in the capital improved marginally on Friday, transitioning from the 'very poor' to the 'poor' category. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 290, falling under the 'poor' classification.

Despite the overall improvement, Anand Vihar continued to suffer with an AQI reading of 403, marking it as the city's most polluted location that morning. This station was categorized as 'severe' according to data from the Sameer app by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In total, fifteen monitoring stations reported an AQI over 300, classifying them as 'very poor'. The India Meteorological Department noted that Delhi's minimum temperature was 17°C, slightly below normal, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 32°C and clear skies predicted later in the day.