Left Menu

Rajasthan's Path to Inclusive Growth: Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Scheme Launched

The Rajasthan government has launched the Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Block Development scheme to foster holistic growth across various sectors in selected blocks. The initiative aligns with national development goals and tracks progress using 39 indicators. A substantial budget and recognition awards will support stellar performers among districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:39 IST
Rajasthan's Path to Inclusive Growth: Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Scheme Launched
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Rajasthan government initiated the Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Block Development scheme, aimed at promoting comprehensive growth across one block in each district. Officials highlighted the program's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development.

Key sectors targeted include health, education, and infrastructure, with progress monitored via 39 performance indicators. Oversight committees at various levels will ensure accountability, led by the Chief Secretary and district collectors.

The scheme allocates substantial funding, with standout blocks awarded annually for exceptional performance. This initiative was lauded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who praised the state's national recognition during Poshan Maah 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
2
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
3
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
4
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025