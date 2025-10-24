Rajasthan's Path to Inclusive Growth: Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Scheme Launched
The Rajasthan government has launched the Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Block Development scheme to foster holistic growth across various sectors in selected blocks. The initiative aligns with national development goals and tracks progress using 39 indicators. A substantial budget and recognition awards will support stellar performers among districts.
On Friday, the Rajasthan government initiated the Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Block Development scheme, aimed at promoting comprehensive growth across one block in each district. Officials highlighted the program's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development.
Key sectors targeted include health, education, and infrastructure, with progress monitored via 39 performance indicators. Oversight committees at various levels will ensure accountability, led by the Chief Secretary and district collectors.
The scheme allocates substantial funding, with standout blocks awarded annually for exceptional performance. This initiative was lauded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who praised the state's national recognition during Poshan Maah 2025.
