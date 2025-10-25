Left Menu

Cyclonic Alert: Depression in Bay of Bengal Set to Intensify

A low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, with forecasts suggesting it could develop into a cyclonic storm. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are being urged to stay ashore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:12 IST
The Regional Meteorological Centre reports a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has escalated into a depression. Currently positioned about 420 km west-southwest of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it is likely to evolve into a 'Deep Depression' by October 26 and further into a Cyclonic Storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27.

Predictions indicate it might drift northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next 48 hours. This development is anticipated to trigger heavy rains across isolated regions of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu, and parts of Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

The meteorological department warns of thunderstorms and lightning occurring in specific areas. The department has advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea from October 25 to 27, owing to expected squally weather. The Indian Coast Guard is actively working to alert and guide fishing vessels to nearby harbors for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

