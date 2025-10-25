Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha is set to experience heavy rainfall and squally winds as a low-pressure system intensifies into a depression, with predictions of it developing into a cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings, and government officials are advising caution and preparation in anticipation of adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha is on high alert as the India Meteorological Department warns of a potential cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal. Starting October 27, the state is expected to face heavy rains as a low-pressure system intensifies into a depression.

The weather office has categorized the warnings as 'orange' and 'yellow' for various districts, urging residents to be prepared and stay informed. The depression is projected to evolve into a deep depression by Sunday and a cyclonic storm by Tuesday, moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Odisha's Disaster Management Minister has mobilized district collectors to brace for possible emergencies, especially in landslide-prone areas like Gajapati and Koraput. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into affected sea areas until the storm subsides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

