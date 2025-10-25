Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected
Odisha is set to experience heavy rainfall and squally winds as a low-pressure system intensifies into a depression, with predictions of it developing into a cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings, and government officials are advising caution and preparation in anticipation of adverse weather conditions.
Odisha is on high alert as the India Meteorological Department warns of a potential cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal. Starting October 27, the state is expected to face heavy rains as a low-pressure system intensifies into a depression.
The weather office has categorized the warnings as 'orange' and 'yellow' for various districts, urging residents to be prepared and stay informed. The depression is projected to evolve into a deep depression by Sunday and a cyclonic storm by Tuesday, moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Odisha's Disaster Management Minister has mobilized district collectors to brace for possible emergencies, especially in landslide-prone areas like Gajapati and Koraput. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into affected sea areas until the storm subsides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
