Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha is on high alert as the India Meteorological Department warns of a potential cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal. Starting October 27, the state is expected to face heavy rains as a low-pressure system intensifies into a depression.

The weather office has categorized the warnings as 'orange' and 'yellow' for various districts, urging residents to be prepared and stay informed. The depression is projected to evolve into a deep depression by Sunday and a cyclonic storm by Tuesday, moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Odisha's Disaster Management Minister has mobilized district collectors to brace for possible emergencies, especially in landslide-prone areas like Gajapati and Koraput. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into affected sea areas until the storm subsides.

