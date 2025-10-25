Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Electrocuted by Low-Hanging Wires

A wild elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a low-hanging high-tension wire while searching for water in farmlands near a village in Saharanpur. The incident angered villagers, who blamed the electricity department's negligence for not addressing the issue despite prior complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded near a village in Saharanpur when a wild elephant, in search of water, was electrocuted after accidentally touching a low-hanging high-tension wire. The incident occurred as the elephant strayed from the Shivalik range into agricultural fields.

Local authorities, including SHO Akshay Sharma, reported that the elephant was instantly killed after it came in contact with the wire on Friday night. The distressing sight of the lifeless elephant was discovered by villagers in the fields on Saturday morning.

This unfortunate event has sparked local outrage, with villagers attributing the tragedy to the negligence of the electricity department. Despite previous complaints about dangerously low-hanging wires in the area, no action was taken. Range Officer Love Kumar stated that a forest department team has conducted preliminary investigations and sent the carcass for postmortem to guide subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

