Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Electrocuted by Low-Hanging Wires

A tragic incident unfolded near a village in Saharanpur when a wild elephant, in search of water, was electrocuted after accidentally touching a low-hanging high-tension wire. The incident occurred as the elephant strayed from the Shivalik range into agricultural fields.

Local authorities, including SHO Akshay Sharma, reported that the elephant was instantly killed after it came in contact with the wire on Friday night. The distressing sight of the lifeless elephant was discovered by villagers in the fields on Saturday morning.

This unfortunate event has sparked local outrage, with villagers attributing the tragedy to the negligence of the electricity department. Despite previous complaints about dangerously low-hanging wires in the area, no action was taken. Range Officer Love Kumar stated that a forest department team has conducted preliminary investigations and sent the carcass for postmortem to guide subsequent actions.

