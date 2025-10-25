Impending Cyclone Montha Threatens Andhra Pradesh: Authorities Brace for Impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm. This system, predicted to become Cyclone Montha, will develop into a deep depression by October 26 and a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27.

Authorities project that by October 28, the cyclone will escalate into a severe cyclonic storm, likely impacting the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam with wind speeds reaching 110 kmph. As a precaution, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to prepare for potential severe weather conditions.

Naidu has alerted district collectors and other officials, stressing the need for vigilance. The government has issued a red alert, urging the implementation of safety measures such as evacuations and school closures to mitigate loss of life and property. Emergency teams are on standby, with departments ensuring continuous access to essential services.