Conflict Over Lokmanya Nagar Redevelopment Unfolds

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, claims interference from the Chief Minister's Office halted the self-redevelopment initiative chosen by Lokmanya Nagar residents due to local political dynamics. Thackeray calls for justice, highlighting concerns about upcoming infrastructure work adding to residents' challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:01 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Aaditya Thackeray, has publicly accused the Chief Minister's Office of stalling a self-redevelopment project selected by locals in Lokmanya Nagar. The decision allegedly comes after intervention from a local MLA, raising concerns of political interference.

Thackeray, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized the need for justice for Lokmanya Nagar residents. He criticized the decision which, according to him, favors builders with vested interests in Pune's development landscape.

He also raised alarms about the planned optic fibre installation, which involves road digging and poses additional inconvenience to locals, potentially undermining the quality of infrastructure they've maintained over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

