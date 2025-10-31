Left Menu

Vietnam's Race Against Rising Waters: Resilience Amidst Record Floods

Vietnam intensifies rescue operations as floodwaters recede, following record rains and deadly landslides. At least 13 died, 11 are missing, and thousands were displaced. Helicopters and troops deliver supplies, while homes and infrastructure are repaired. Recovery efforts continue amid warnings of further rain in flood-prone central Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:10 IST
Rescue operations ramped up across central Vietnam as floodwaters began to retreat following days of unprecedented rainfall and fatal landslides, leaving at least 13 people dead, 11 missing, and many more displaced. The easing conditions allowed emergency teams access to previously unreachable communities.

Helicopters and troops have been mobilized to deliver food, medicine, and essential supplies, as efforts to restore homes, infrastructure, and prevent disease are ongoing. The North–South railway, a crucial transport line, reopened after extensive repair work by hundreds of laborers.

The region braces itself for continued rain, although floodwaters have lessened in coastal cities. Experts suggest recent weather patterns reflect the growing threats posed by climate change in one of the world's most flood-prone nations.

