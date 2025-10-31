Vietnam's Race Against Rising Waters: Resilience Amidst Record Floods

Rescue operations ramped up across central Vietnam as floodwaters began to retreat following days of unprecedented rainfall and fatal landslides, leaving at least 13 people dead, 11 missing, and many more displaced. The easing conditions allowed emergency teams access to previously unreachable communities.

Helicopters and troops have been mobilized to deliver food, medicine, and essential supplies, as efforts to restore homes, infrastructure, and prevent disease are ongoing. The North–South railway, a crucial transport line, reopened after extensive repair work by hundreds of laborers.

The region braces itself for continued rain, although floodwaters have lessened in coastal cities. Experts suggest recent weather patterns reflect the growing threats posed by climate change in one of the world's most flood-prone nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)