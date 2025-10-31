Hurricane Melissa's Devastation: Black River's Historic Struggle

The picturesque town of Black River, Jamaica, once known for its serene bamboo tunnel, has been ravaged by Hurricane Melissa, leaving destruction in its wake. This Category 5 storm struck the area, toppling structures and cutting off essential services, leaving many residents in dire need of assistance.

Among the hardest hit, Black River has been labeled 'ground zero' by the government, with an overwhelming majority of its buildings severely damaged or without roofs. The local populace, desperate for aid, has been seen maneuvering through debris-strewn streets to collect essential supplies.

The impact of Melissa's landfall extends beyond Jamaica, as Haiti also reports significant casualties and damage. As the region assesses the havoc, discussions about rebuilding efforts in Black River are gaining momentum, stirring hopes of returning the historic town to its former prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)