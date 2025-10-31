Left Menu

Hurricane Melissa's Devastation: Black River's Historic Struggle

Hurricane Melissa wreaked havoc on Jamaica's Black River, leaving most structures without roofs and causing widespread destruction. The storm is blamed for 19 deaths in Jamaica and 31 in Haiti. Residents struggle for relief amidst debris-covered streets as this historic town contemplates rebuilding its former glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Blackriver | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:49 IST
Hurricane Melissa's Devastation: Black River's Historic Struggle

The picturesque town of Black River, Jamaica, once known for its serene bamboo tunnel, has been ravaged by Hurricane Melissa, leaving destruction in its wake. This Category 5 storm struck the area, toppling structures and cutting off essential services, leaving many residents in dire need of assistance.

Among the hardest hit, Black River has been labeled 'ground zero' by the government, with an overwhelming majority of its buildings severely damaged or without roofs. The local populace, desperate for aid, has been seen maneuvering through debris-strewn streets to collect essential supplies.

The impact of Melissa's landfall extends beyond Jamaica, as Haiti also reports significant casualties and damage. As the region assesses the havoc, discussions about rebuilding efforts in Black River are gaining momentum, stirring hopes of returning the historic town to its former prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025