Left Menu

Science-Driven Action Curbs Delhi's AQI: A Triumph Over Pollution Allegations

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a substantial decline in the city's AQI due to science-driven action and enforcement. Despite allegations of data manipulation, the current AQI stands significantly lower than last year. Coordinated efforts led by various agencies focus on pollution hotspots and effective dust control measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:25 IST
Science-Driven Action Curbs Delhi's AQI: A Triumph Over Pollution Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi's AQI has seen a noteworthy decline, attributed to science-driven actions and relentless enforcement, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The minister dismissed allegations of data tampering, asserting the integrity of the city's air quality monitoring.

Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting involving key enforcement agencies to ensure coordinated efforts in combating air pollution. The meeting assessed the status of 13 identified pollution hotspots, with specific focus on sources such as unpaved roads, construction, and waste management.

Efforts to control dust pollution include mechanical sweeping, the use of water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns. Regular inspection ensures compliance with pollution norms. Sirsa affirmed the commitment to improvement, highlighting robust monitoring and the impact of community involvement in maintaining air quality improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025