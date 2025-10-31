Science-Driven Action Curbs Delhi's AQI: A Triumph Over Pollution Allegations
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a substantial decline in the city's AQI due to science-driven action and enforcement. Despite allegations of data manipulation, the current AQI stands significantly lower than last year. Coordinated efforts led by various agencies focus on pollution hotspots and effective dust control measures.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi's AQI has seen a noteworthy decline, attributed to science-driven actions and relentless enforcement, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The minister dismissed allegations of data tampering, asserting the integrity of the city's air quality monitoring.
Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting involving key enforcement agencies to ensure coordinated efforts in combating air pollution. The meeting assessed the status of 13 identified pollution hotspots, with specific focus on sources such as unpaved roads, construction, and waste management.
Efforts to control dust pollution include mechanical sweeping, the use of water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns. Regular inspection ensures compliance with pollution norms. Sirsa affirmed the commitment to improvement, highlighting robust monitoring and the impact of community involvement in maintaining air quality improvements.
