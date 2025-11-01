Left Menu

Environmental Concerns Rise Over Road Project Waste Dumping in Meghalaya

A firm building a road from Shillong to Dawki, funded by JICA, has caused environmental concerns by dumping waste into the Umngot River. Locals, threatened by the impact on tourism, reported this malpractice. Following site inspections, directives were issued to rectify and adhere to environmental protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A road construction project from Shillong to Dawki, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has come under scrutiny for environmental violations. The firm responsible for the project has been dumping construction waste into the tributaries of Meghalaya's famed Umngot River, leading to concerns over water pollution.

Locals, whose livelihoods rely heavily on tourism, documented the deterioration of the river's clarity through videos, prompting the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to investigate. Their inspection uncovered substantial amounts of waste being improperly discarded, exacerbating the risk of contamination and erosion in the region.

In response, authorities have directed the responsible project management unit, Mylliem, to remove the debris immediately and comply with environmental safeguards. The board has called on officials to adhere to strict guidelines to prevent further damage to the environment and ensure the pristine quality of the Umngot River is preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

