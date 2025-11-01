Left Menu

Countdown to History: Launch of Heaviest Indian Satellite CMS-03 Set for Liftoff

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, using the LVM3-M5 rocket. Weighing over 4,000 kg, it will be sent to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The rocket, known as 'Bahubali', is fully assembled, with liftoff scheduled for November 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:10 IST
Countdown to History: Launch of Heaviest Indian Satellite CMS-03 Set for Liftoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's space capabilities, the countdown for launching the CMS-03 communication satellite has commenced, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This marks the beginning of an ambitious mission, as the satellite is set to become the heaviest to be launched from Indian territory, weighing over 4,000 kg.

The LVM3-M5 rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali' due to its heavy-lift capability, will be the vehicle facilitating this historical launch into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). With all systems given the green light, the final preparations are completed, and the liftoff is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at precisely 5:26 pm on November 2.

This mission underscores ISRO's self-reliance and advancements in deploying heavier satellites with indigenous technologies. The launch vehicle, with its powerful cryogenic stage, is capable of carrying up to 4,000 kg to GTO and features in recent successful missions, including Chandrayaan-3. Sunday's mission seeks to extend communication services across a vast oceanic region, encompassing the Indian landmass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025