Countdown to History: Launch of Heaviest Indian Satellite CMS-03 Set for Liftoff

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's space capabilities, the countdown for launching the CMS-03 communication satellite has commenced, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This marks the beginning of an ambitious mission, as the satellite is set to become the heaviest to be launched from Indian territory, weighing over 4,000 kg.

The LVM3-M5 rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali' due to its heavy-lift capability, will be the vehicle facilitating this historical launch into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). With all systems given the green light, the final preparations are completed, and the liftoff is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at precisely 5:26 pm on November 2.

This mission underscores ISRO's self-reliance and advancements in deploying heavier satellites with indigenous technologies. The launch vehicle, with its powerful cryogenic stage, is capable of carrying up to 4,000 kg to GTO and features in recent successful missions, including Chandrayaan-3. Sunday's mission seeks to extend communication services across a vast oceanic region, encompassing the Indian landmass.

